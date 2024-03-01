Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $942.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $966.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $932.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,665 shares of company stock worth $12,503,969. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

