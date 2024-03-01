Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 2,028 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.59 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.