Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.