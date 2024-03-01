Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 51.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 504,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,334,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

