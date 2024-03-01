Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

