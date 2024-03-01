Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $997,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $544.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

