Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 234 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $60.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

