Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.