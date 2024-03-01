Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 134 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $753.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.68 and its 200 day moving average is $608.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

