Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 575 ($7.29) price objective on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 438.30 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,652.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.