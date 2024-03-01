Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $117.47 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Request has a total market capitalization of $117.47 million and $4.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,893.23 or 0.99549320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00180842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11612486 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,588,004.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

