Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $190.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

