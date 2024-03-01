Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.00.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$65.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The company has a market cap of C$32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,580. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

