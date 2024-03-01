Research Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Plug Power by 78.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.