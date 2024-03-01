Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Resimac Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,486.15.

Resimac Group Company Profile

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans.

