Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.
Resimac Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,486.15.
Resimac Group Company Profile
