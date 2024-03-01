Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of RVNC opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $633.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

