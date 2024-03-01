Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17, reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million.
NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $37.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
