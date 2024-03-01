Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of RVNC opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

