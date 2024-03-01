Reviewing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 2 11 1 0 1.93 RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ballard Power Systems and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -209.79% -12.22% -11.34% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A -4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $83.80 million 11.20 -$173.49 million ($0.54) -5.81 RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Spain, India, Taiwan, Norway, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

