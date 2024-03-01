Reviewing IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGM Biosciences and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences $1.07 million 689.22 -$221.10 million ($4.99) -2.53 ImmunoGen $287.61 million 28.91 -$222.93 million ($0.31) -100.74

IGM Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGM Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

IGM Biosciences has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IGM Biosciences and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 5 4 0 2.44 ImmunoGen 0 9 3 0 2.25

IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $25.77, indicating a potential downside of 17.48%. Given IGM Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IGM Biosciences is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences -12,873.96% -91.73% -49.36% ImmunoGen -25.56% -22.11% -13.53%

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers; and IGM-7354, an anti-PD-L1 IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and IGM-2537, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti-FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. As of February 12, 2024, ImmunoGen, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.

