Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $118.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,401,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVTY opened at $109.54 on Friday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

