RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
