RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.