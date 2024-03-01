RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday.

RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,730 ($47.31) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,818 ($48.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,421.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,034.61. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,497.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a €1.25 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 5,702.81%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

