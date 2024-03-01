RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita Stock Up 1.0 %
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a €1.25 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 5,702.81%.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RHI Magnesita
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.