Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

