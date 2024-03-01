Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG opened at $22.66 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Insider Transactions at BrightSphere Investment Group

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

