Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 202,188 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SLM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.