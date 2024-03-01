Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,672 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $114.85 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

