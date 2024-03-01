Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,024 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $112.20.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

