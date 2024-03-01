Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $234.75.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.