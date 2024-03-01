Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:NULV opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

