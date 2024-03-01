Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APG. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

APG stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

