Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 975.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $119,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

