Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 936,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile



Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

