Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,776 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.23% of Rogers Communications worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,492,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

