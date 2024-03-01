Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

ROKU opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $11,537,822 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

