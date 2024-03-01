Rosenblatt Securities Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $7.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.61.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

