Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.82.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 8.1 %

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

