Royal Bank of Canada Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

CIX opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

