Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Target Price to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 target price on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 77.78%.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
