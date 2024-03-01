Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 57% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00146072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00018360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.50025708 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

