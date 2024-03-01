Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.75.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.