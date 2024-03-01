Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.75. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $162.98 and a 12-month high of $310.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,092,909.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

