Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $310.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

