Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12-9.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

CRM stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $162.98 and a fifty-two week high of $310.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.75. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.