SALT (SALT) Price Down 15.4% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $30,203.22 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00015260 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00016454 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,427.86 or 0.99820132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00180627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0234097 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $31,041.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

