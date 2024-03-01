Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,023,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock valued at $65,832,048. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,707,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.