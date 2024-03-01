Samuel Yount Sells 6,309 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NerdWallet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $16.87 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 233,975 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

