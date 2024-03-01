Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SASR. Stephens reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $987.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 568,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 133,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.