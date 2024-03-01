Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $141.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.90 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

