Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $224.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

